TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has expanded a recall of a prescription dog food that may cause vomiting and kidney dysfunction in dogs.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) is a prescription dry dog food that was recalled due to “potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingesting elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The FDA reported that the affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

The affected batches of dog food include lot Nos. 2213 1082 and 2214 1082, UPC code Nos. 38100 19190 (8-pound bags) and 38100 19192 (20-pound bags).

Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

For more information about the recall, follow this link. For questions or assistance in getting a refund, visit here.