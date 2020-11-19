Punxsutawney Phil going virtual for Groundhog Day due to COVID-19

(NBC) – The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won’t be the same for the Pennsylvania town made famous for the holiday.

Punxsutawney Phil will predict the coming of Spring 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler’s Knob.

City officials say Phil and his inner circle will deliver the prediction virtually. The change means there will be no in-person attendance for the Feb. 2 event.

Organizers say potential COVID-19 risks are too great to overcome to hold the normal party in Punxsutawney.