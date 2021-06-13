Pulitzer citation awarded to Minneapolis teenager who recorded George Floyd’s death

The Pulitzer Prize Board awarded a special citation Friday to the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, touching off a summer of protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
Darnella Frazier’s video and courtroom testimony played key roles in the conviction of a former police officer, Derek Chauvin, for causing George Floyd’s death outside of Cup Foods on May 25, 2020.
Frazier was 17 when she took her cousin to the convenience store that fateful day and spotted officers on top of Floyd.
