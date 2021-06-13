Pulitzer citation awarded to Minneapolis teenager who recorded George Floyd’s death

FILE – This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck for several minutes in Minneapolis. Frazier, the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of Floyd has been awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes. The Pulitzer Prizes said Friday, June, 11, 2021, that Frazier was cited for courageously recording the video, which spurred protests against police brutality around the world. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

The Pulitzer Prize Board awarded a special citation Friday to the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, touching off a summer of protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Darnella Frazier’s video and courtroom testimony played key roles in the conviction of a former police officer, Derek Chauvin, for causing George Floyd’s death outside of Cup Foods on May 25, 2020.

Frazier was 17 when she took her cousin to the convenience store that fateful day and spotted officers on top of Floyd.

