Puerto Rico rocked by another 5.0 earthquake

Courtesy USGS

PUERTO RICO (WFLA) — Puerto Rico has been struck by yet another earthquake, this one a 5.0 magnitude quake off the coast of Guanica.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 13.6 miles southeast of Guanica around 9:45 a.m.

There have been no images or reports of damage yet.

This story will be updated.

