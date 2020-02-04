Puerto Rico rocked by another 5.0 earthquake

PUERTO RICO (WFLA) — Puerto Rico has been struck by yet another earthquake, this one a 5.0 magnitude quake off the coast of Guanica.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 13.6 miles southeast of Guanica around 9:45 a.m.
There have been no images or reports of damage yet.
This story will be updated.
