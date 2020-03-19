Publix dedicates shopping hour for seniors twice a week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix has announced they will be dedicating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours.

This change, which begins Tuesday, March 24, applies to customers who are 65 and older.

Publix Pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for seniors.

Publix initially announced an adjustment in store hours on Tuesday, changing their hours to 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m.

“Thank you for your understanding as we provide our store teams additional time to conduct preventive sanitation and to restock our shelves,’ wrote CEO Todd Jones.

