Public memorial planned for late sportscaster John Madden in Oakland

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A public memorial service is scheduled to take place in February for the late legendary former football coach and sportscaster John Madden, the National Football League (NFL) announced Friday.

According to the league, Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the age of 85.

The Madden family said they have been overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and support for John Madden’s passing.

The public memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Oakland, California. Further details are expected to be announced in the near future.

