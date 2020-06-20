Protesters pull down Confederate monument in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Protesters in North Carolina’s capital pulled down parts of a Confederate monument.

Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that are part of a larger monument near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, WNCN-TV reported.

The group then tried to hang the statues from street signs untimely leaving them in front of a city building.

Police officers earlier in the evening had foiled the protesters’ previous attempt to use ropes to topple the statues, according to WRAL-TV.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.