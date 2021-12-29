Proposed Missouri law would make drunk drivers pay child support if parent is killed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missouri woman who lost three loved ones in a drunk-driving accident is pushing for a proposed law that would put drunk drivers on the hook for child support.

Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after an accident claimed the life of her son, his fiancé and their 4-month-old child, KMOV 4 reported.

According to the outlet, Williams is now raising the couple’s two other children, 3-year-old Mason and 5-year-old Brentley, who the legislation is named after.

“Brentley’s Law” would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent to pay child support to a surviving spouse or relative raising the victim’s children until they turn 18.

Missouri State Representative Mike Henderson, of Bonne Terre, plans to introduce “Brentley’s Law” during the next legislative session, according to CBS News.

“I do firmly believe that these people who are driving drunk and take away the parents of these children, there’s got to be some help for these children. It comes down to that,” the station quoted Henderson saying.

Williams has said she believes the monthly child support payments would make a would-be offender think again before drinking and driving.