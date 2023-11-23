NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A group of Pro-Palestinian protestors temporarily blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade route in New York City, as seen in videos posted on social media.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, protestors could be seen in the middle of 6th Avenue at West 55th Street as the Ronald McDonald float waited to pass.

The protestors chanted and held signs saying “Free Palestine” until officers arrived to remove them from the roadway.

According to WABC, about 30 protestors were present in the crowd before a handful of them jumped the barricade, wearing white jumpsuits covered in fake blood with the words colonialism and consumerism on them.