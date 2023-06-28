TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is analyzing wreckage from the lost Titan submersible that is believed to include human remains.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard announced that debris from the vessel has been returned to land and awaits transport to the U.S. for analysis.

The vessel is believed to have imploded last week during its descent to view the Titanic shipwreck site in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Marine Board of Investigation will conduct further testing and analysis on the debris, which likely contains the remains of the five men who died aboard the sub, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” the release stated.

“I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer said. “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”



