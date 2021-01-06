President Trump’s Twitter account locked for at least 12 hours

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been locked for at least the next 12 hours after Twitter following a series of disputed tweets posted by the president in the wake of the demonstrations at the Capitol.

If the tweets are not removed, President Trump’s Twitter account will remain locked any future violations will result in permanent suspension of President Trump’s account, according to Twitter.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” the tech company announced.

Trump earlier in the day urged supporters to “go home” while also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said, “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Trump later tweeted that “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”