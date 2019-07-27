President Trump threatens to slap tariffs on French wine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) – Wine lovers beware, the president could soon be putting tariffs on all French wine.

President Donald Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on French wine. This is in response to France’s move to tax US tech companies operating in France.

The president says he would put duties on French wine if France passed the digital services tax it approved earlier in July.

“I’ve always liked American wines better than French wines even though I don’t drink wine,” President Donald Trump said. “I just like the way they look okay. But the American wines are great.”

France exported more than $3.5 billion worth of wine to the US last year.