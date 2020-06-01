President Trump threatens to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump threatened to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.

If governors fail to take action, Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

The president went on to say he’s mobilizing all available federal resources to stop “rioting and looting” and that the “National Guard should dominate the streets”

The announcement comes following President Trump telling the nation’s governors in a video conference that they “look like fools” for not deploying even more National Guard troops.

He added: “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”

MORE TOP STORIES