President Trump tests negative for COVID-19 prior to final debate

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Washington. Trump is headed to Nashville, Tenn., for a debate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday night’s second and final presidential debate.

Mark Meadows says Trump was tested onboard Air Force One while en route to Nashville, Tennessee, and tested negative.

Biden’s campaign said Thursday that he, too, was tested Thursday and tested negative.

The test comes after Trump’s bout with the virus, which put him in the hospital for three nights.

Both campaigns had been required to certify that their candidates and VIP guests have tested negative ahead of the debates. But Trump and the White House have repeatedly refused to say whether Trump actually was tested before participating in the first.

Trump was diagnosed with the virus two days later.

