President Trump says he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (NBC) – President Donald Trump says he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The president put out that tweet today after Democratic and Republican officials blamed extremist groups and outsiders as being responsible for violence in cities across the country.

Trump and Attorney General William Barr have recently said that anti-fascist organizers and anarchists were behind the violence following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Barr issued a statement today saying “Violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

