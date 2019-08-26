President Trump denies report that he wanted to nuke hurricanes

Stopping hurricanes– by bombing them?

According to the news website Axios— it’s something President Donald Trump has mentioned several times.

A source who was at a hurricane briefing at the White House told the outlet the President said quote, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?”

Suggesting the idea several times to Senior homeland security and national security officials.

Trump denies the report and CNN hasn’t been able to independently verify it.

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

But if it is true President Trump isn’t the first president to suggest bombing hurricanes to throw them off course.

It was floated during the Eisenhower administration according to Axios.

In case you’re wondering government scientists say it won’t work.