President Trump declares November National Veterans and Military Families Month

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation declaring November National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“I encourage all communities, all sectors of society, and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our great Nation,” Trump said in the proclamation released by the White House on Friday. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

This is the third year in a row Trump has declared November National Veterans and Military Families Month.

The tradition of celebrating veterans and military families for an entire month and not just on Veterans Day began in 2016 with the President Barack Obama administration, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

“Since then, November has been a time to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices our military families make. They contend with separation from their families and make adjustments to new living situations and communities. Military Families embody strength, resilience, and courage. Care of military families and children sustains our fighting force, and strengthens the health, security, and safety of our nation’s families and communities,” the National Child Traumatic Stress Network said on its website.

In recognition of veterans and military families, the NCTSN has compiled a list of resources for military children and families, educators, and civilian and non-civilian mental health providers.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has an online list of veterans and military service organizations that can provide information about events and charities celebrating or assisting veterans.

Trump said soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and Coast Guardsmen fight to keep the United States safe and should be recognized for their patriotism.

“America’s military men and women and their families are vital to the security and prosperity of our Nation. We have a responsibility to protect and serve those who have made countless sacrifices for love of country,” the proclamation said.

