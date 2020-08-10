President Trump aides ask about adding him to Mount Rushmore, report says

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – President Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper’s coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore than included his face when he visited July fourth.

Noem spoke about Trump’s interest in appearing on the monument in 2018 and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

President Trump says media reports that he reached out to South Dakota’s governor about adding his likeness to Mount Rushmore is “fake news.”

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

