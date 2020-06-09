Trump suggests 75-year-old Buffalo protester shoved by police ‘could be ANTIFA provocateur’

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter Tuesday that he thinks the protester shoved by Buffalo police officers could’ve been an ANTIFA provocateur.

Trump, claiming the 75-year-old protester fell harder than he was pushed, floated the idea on Twitter that the altercation could’ve been a setup. He also said the man appeared to “scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”

The two officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, “crossed a line” when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to fall backward and hit his head on the sidewalk, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim “a harmless 75-year-old man.”

The officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before. If convicted of the felony assault charge, they face up to seven years in prison.

Read more: Suspended Buffalo police officers charged with second-degree assault

The Associated press contributed to portions of this article.

