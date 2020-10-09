Pres. Trump plans visit to Florida following COVID-19 diagnosis, doctors advise against it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after a brief stay at Walter Reed Medical Center due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease,” the president said a few days later in a video on his Twitter page.

But, President Trump has not been in a favorite location – a Trump rally – since he came down with the disease.

“Going there would be just asking for it,” said Rachel Harris, a Tampa resident.

Both Rachel and Jacob Harris indicated they would likely not attend a rally.

“Going to any open or enclosed space, with lots of people without masks on, wouldn’t make me very comfortable,” Jacob Harris said.

The president announced Friday that he will be coming to Florida to see his supporters.

Dr. Tom Unnasch of USF Health advises against it.

“I would not attend that rally because you are dealing with a person who’s been infectious, surrounded by people who are potentially still infectious and I think that would be a fairly dangerous thing to do,” Dr. Unnasch said.

Unnasch said the president may be in the clear by Monday or Tuesday, depending on the length of the virus.

Moffitt Cancer Center infectious disease Dr. John Greene thinks an appearance in front of a crowd is okay as long as people wear masks and are socially distant.

“There may and likely be plexiglass, that gives you some protection. If it’s done outdoors, the air is very diluted out here there’s very minimal of spread,” Dr. Greene said.

The White House has not disclosed when or if President Trump has tested negative.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House for an event on “law and order.” That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.

