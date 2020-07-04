Pres. Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his Black descendants

(NEXSTAR) – In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Smithsonian Magazine just released a new project that reimagines historical figures through the eyes of their living descendants.

As the sixth great-grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings, Nexstar (CW39) news anchor, Shannon LaNier, decided to participate and give you a behind the scenes sneak peek.

To view the entire Smithsonian Mag. “Descendants Project,” visit www.SmithsonianMag.com/Descendants

