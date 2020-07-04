(NEXSTAR) – In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Smithsonian Magazine just released a new project that reimagines historical figures through the eyes of their living descendants.
As the sixth great-grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings, Nexstar (CW39) news anchor, Shannon LaNier, decided to participate and give you a behind the scenes sneak peek.
To view the entire Smithsonian Mag. “Descendants Project,” visit www.SmithsonianMag.com/Descendants
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Pres. Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his Black descendants
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
- Tropical Depression 5 forms west of Bermuda
- Much of US scales back on holiday, but Trump plans to go big
- Going to the beach this July 4th weekend? Here’s what you need to know