Pregnant woman shot to death, unborn child killed in Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA/AP) — A pregnant woman in Ohio died after being shot, authorities said.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police say 31-year-old Michelle McDonald was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials tell WLWT hospital staff delivered her unborn child in critical condition, but hours later, the child was pronounced dead.

Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges in her death. The investigation by the department’s homicide unit continues.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is still unknown.