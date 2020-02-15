Pregnant woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks

BELTON, S.C. (CNN) — Deputies are investigating the death of a man, woman, and the woman’s unborn baby in South Carolina.

The Belton Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in quiet Bryon Circle in Belton Thursday, killing 33-year-old Tamell Nash and 21-year-old Sabrina Lowery and her unborn baby.

Sabrina Lowery was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is treating the shooting as an isolated shooting incident with no threat to the public.

