Warning, this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. (Credit: @DJLdoubleE via Storyful)

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) — At least five people were killed and eight injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Los Angeles metro area Thursday, authorities said.

A pregnant woman was among the three adult victims, and her fetus did not survive, California Highway Patrol said.

A 3-year-old was also killed, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

At a Thursday evening news conference, California Highway Patrol, said the remains of another victim were found in the wreckage.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.