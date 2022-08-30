(NBC News) — A pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died after staffers at a California jail stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed settlement Tuesday for the delayed transportation of Sandra Quinones to a hospital in 2016, according to minutes of the meeting. NBC News has reached out to the county board for comment.

Quinones filed a complaint against Orange County, California, in April 2020, alleging wrongful death and infliction of emotional distress in the death of her child.

Quinones was in Orange County jail and six months pregnant on March 28, 2016, when her water broke, according to the complaint.

