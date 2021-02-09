Pranksters destroy snowmen in Delaware neighborhood

NORTH WILMINGTON, Del. (WFLA/NBC) – Chances are if there is enough snow on the ground, the sight of snowmen in a neighborhood will warm your heart.

However, some teens seemed to have ice in their veins when they set out to destroy the happy scene – and it was all caught on camera

One Delaware family woke to find the winter wonderland their 4-year-old son built brought down by bullies.

The midnight ride of destruction triggered the families Ring camera.

In the video, you can see one of the culprits taking a swing at the head of the snowman with a baseball bat and, he doesn’t stop at just one – he continues to hit all of the snowmen in the yard.

Even the small snow-penguins by the walkway light weren’t spared in the attack.

The rebuilding has begun and this family is willing to “Let it go” and invited the pranksters to spread some cheer instead.

“Listen guys if you have that much energy look at your neighbors, shovel someone’s driveway for them instead. Or next time it snows like this come on over and have some fun and build a snowman with us,” Tori Avigliano said.

Police were able to use the camera video to identify the suspects and warrants are now out for their arrests.