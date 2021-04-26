Prancer, the ‘demonic’ Chihuahua finds his forever home

TAMPA (WFLA) – Remember Prancer the Chihuahua who was described as a “Chucky doll in a dog’s body?” Well, he’s found his forever home and been adopted!

Ariel Davis, 36, from New Haven, Connecticut was browsing Facebook when she came across Tyfanee Fortuna’s brutally honest and hilarious adoption ad for Prancer. While Davis found the listing amusing and thought Prancer was cute, it hit her that she really related to Prancer’s story.

“I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago and I raised him from a puppy and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix,” she exclusively told TODAY. “He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn’t work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him.”

Sadly, Davis had to surrender Doodle and her other dog, Blue, when she went to rehab for marijuana addiction a few years back. Doodle and Blue were rehomed to new, loving families while she spent two years in the rehabilitation facility where she now works.

“I’ve come to the point in my life where I’m stable enough to now have dogs again,” she explained, sharing with TODAY that she has been clean for nearly three years. “I talked to all the people in my community, my sponsor, my network, my therapist, and they all agreed that they were at the point where I could look into having a dog. I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like you know what, why not? I’ll just send them an email. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Davis reached out to the Second Chance Pet Adoption League. In the email, which Davis shared with TODAY, she told her personal story, and why she connected with Prancer, who reminded her so much of her dog, Doodle.

“I got there and we just connected,” she said. “Prancer took pretty well to me. Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn’t nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along. With my story and the fact that I didn’t come off as incredibly crazy just kind of meshed and everything seemed to go well. He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car.”

Davis has had Prancer for a week now and says that he’s been doing well in his new home so far. “He is a small, neurotic dog and it’s been hard coming from a chaotic home,” she said. “The first day he was adjusting, he just hung out and gathered his bearings.”

As for fans of Prancer who want to keep up with his story, don’t you worry. Davis has created an Instagram account dedicated to Prancer and his journey.

“I did make an Instagram for him and I would love to keep everybody in the loop and upload pictures, but I do think that it is important for him to live a normal lifestyle, he is a dog, he’s no Grumpy Cat,” she said. “We’re both taking it one day at a time, as long as he’s not under any pressure and as long as he’s getting along. We’ll see!”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com.