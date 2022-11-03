TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one became a billionaire after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a number of folks around the country are now millions of dollars richer.

According to the game’s website, the numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23. The Powerplay was 2x.

No one matched all the numbers to win the jackpot, which was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

The game’s website says $2 million winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Montana and New Jersey, and $1 million winning tickets were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

With no winner, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion with a cash value of $745.9 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5.