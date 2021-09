(WJW) – No winning ticket was sold for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night.

That means the top prize has grown to $523 million. The cash option is $379 million.

Wednesday’s numbers were 20-40-47-55-63 and the Powerball was 05.

According to POWERBALL, the odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 no matter the size of the jackpot. The odds of winning the full POWERBALL jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.