TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $535 million after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64, and the Powerball 18.

According to Powerball, two $1 million winning tickets were sold in New Jersey and New York, and two people, in Texas and Arkansas, who played the Power Play each took home $2 million.

Here is how the results stacked up in Florida.

Prize level Powerball winners Powerball prize Power Play winners Power Play prizes 5-of-5 + PB 0 $500 Million – – 5-of-5 0 $1,000,000 0 $2,000,000 4-of-5 + PB 0 $50,000 0 $100,000 4-of-5 34 $100 6 $200 3-of-5 + PB 77 $100 33 $200 3-of-5 1,798 $7 605 $14 2-of-5 + PB 1,695 $7 570 $14 1-of-5 + PB 13,524 $4 4,513 $7 0-of-5 + PB 32,968 $4 10,884 $7 Courtesy: The Florida Lottery

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the state or jurisdiction in which they are sold, the Powerball said.

Feeling lucky? The next drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 16.