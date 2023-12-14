Related Video: In October, the Powerball rose to $1.55 billion.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $535 million after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64, and the Powerball 18.
According to Powerball, two $1 million winning tickets were sold in New Jersey and New York, and two people, in Texas and Arkansas, who played the Power Play each took home $2 million.
Here is how the results stacked up in Florida.
|Prize level
|Powerball winners
|Powerball prize
|Power Play winners
|Power Play prizes
|5-of-5 + PB
|0
|$500 Million
|–
|–
|5-of-5
|0
|$1,000,000
|0
|$2,000,000
|4-of-5 + PB
|0
|$50,000
|0
|$100,000
|4-of-5
|34
|$100
|6
|$200
|3-of-5 + PB
|77
|$100
|33
|$200
|3-of-5
|1,798
|$7
|605
|$14
|2-of-5 + PB
|1,695
|$7
|570
|$14
|1-of-5 + PB
|13,524
|$4
|4,513
|$7
|0-of-5 + PB
|32,968
|$4
|10,884
|$7
All winning tickets must be redeemed in the state or jurisdiction in which they are sold, the Powerball said.
Feeling lucky? The next drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 16.