TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $650 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and the drawing will be held Monday night.

Whoever matches all five white balls and the red Powerball will take home an estimated $328.3 million in cash.

If you happen to win the jackpot, you can choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.

Monday’s jackpot is the ninth-highest in Powerball history. No one has won Powerball since April 19.

The $2 game is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET.