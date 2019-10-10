Breaking News
Postal service announces new prices for 2020

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (KTXL) – You may have to shell out more money for some postal services next year.

The US Postal Service is proposing an increase in prices that would start Jan. 26.

Some services – including basic letters and postcards – would not be impacted. But the price of priority mail express would go up by three-and-a-half percent. While the priority mail increasing to 4.1 percent.

The change was approved by the postal service governors, who say the new rates will keep the service competitive. But the Postal Regulatory Commission still needs to give its stamp of approval.

