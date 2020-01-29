Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — While most are using Google to research how to combat the threatening Coronavirus, others seem to be confused as to what to even search.

Google Trends has shown a spike in searches for “Corona beer virus,” “beer virus,” and “beer Coronavirus” since January 18.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the coronavirus is a new respiratory illness first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It’s referred to as “2019 noval coronavirus.”

The Associated Press reports, the number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 4,500 as of Tuesday.

The CDC confirms five positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. Seventy-three test results in the country are still pending.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss