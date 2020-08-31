LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Portland mayor to Trump: ‘It’s you who have created the hate and the division’

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler slammed President Trump’s response to national protests amid a deadly shooting in Portland that happened after supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed.

Story via NBC News.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss