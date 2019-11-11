Porsche launches into second story of building, killing 2

(NBC) – The driver of a Porsche lost control of the vehicle in New Jersey early Sunday, causing it to launch into the second story of a building, killing two people, according to officials.

Toms River police said they received a call at about 6:30 a.m. that a car had crashed into a building, which houses several businesses, including a real estate company and a counseling service, officials said.

The Porsche was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit a median, causing the car to go airborne, police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said in an email to NBC News.

