Popular NYC tourist attraction closes after 14-year-old jumps to his death during visit with family

NEW YORK (WPIX/WFLA/NBC) — A popular New York City tourist attraction closed again Thursday after a 14-year-old boy jumped to his death from the eighth story.

The Daily Beast reports the teen jumped to his death from the Vessel sculpture in Hudson Yards while his loved ones apparently looked on.

The Vessel’s website said it was “temporarily closed” following the death. It was closed for months earlier in 2021 after a series of suicides.

Stephen Ross, the billionaire developer behind Hudson Yards, told The Daily Beast The Vessel may not ever reopen following Thursday’s incident.

“We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Ross told the outlet. “I feel terrible for the family.”

The Vessel opened to the public in 2019, offering residents and tourists views of the western part of Manhattan and the Hudson River. It was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and the Heatherwick Studio and was initially free to the public, but now guests above the age of 5 are charged $10 after the first hour The Vessel opens.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.