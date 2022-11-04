(WFLA) — Fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is giving out free chicken sandwiches for a limited time in a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

Until Nov. 9, customers can get a free chicken sandwich—classic or spicy—with any chicken sandwich combo at participating locations. According to the company’s website, the deal is now valid in Arkansas or Hawaii.

The order must be made through the Popeyes website or mobile app to get access to the deal. The deal is also valid on Popeyes delivery.

Popeye’s started giving out the chicken sandwiches in celebration of National Sandwich Day, which was on Nov. 3. Other businesses, like Subway and McAlister’s Deli, had similar deals on National Sandwich Day.

