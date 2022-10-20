TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Love that turkey from Popeyes? Well, now you can.

If you’re looking for something spicy for Thanksgiving, Popeyes is selling and now delivering holiday turkeys for a limited time.

The fast-food chain will deliver a pre-cooked Cajun-Style Turkey to your door just in time for the holiday.

The company said all you have to do is thaw, heat, serve and enjoy. It feeds about 8 to 12 people.

“Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey is marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash fried for a crispy coating,” Popeyes said.

The turkey costs $94.99 plus tax. It does not include any sides. It can be delivered anywhere in the United States except Hawaii and Alaska.

Once ordered, Popeyes said the turkey will take about one to three business days to reach your doorstep.

