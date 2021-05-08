Police: Woman, toddler shot in Times Square

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman and toddler were shot early Saturday evening in Times Square, according to several New York Police Department officials.

Our NBC affiliate, WNBC, says both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York City. The woman reportedly has a gunshot wound to her leg, according to NYPD officials.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. near the corner of W. 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

