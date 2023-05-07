COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly being seen injecting an unknown substance into an infant.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 700 block of Children’s Drive in the area of Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Friday at approximately 11:31 a.m.

Police said a witness saw the woman, Stephanie M. Whitley, 26, inject the 9-month-old child with a syringe.

Life-saving measures were performed on the child, who is now in critical condition.

Whitley is charged with felonious assault. She is being held in Franklin County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.