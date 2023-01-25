FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

The Forest City Police Department said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles.

(Source: Forest City Police Department)

Be careful when you fill up. Lieutenant Brandon Rothrock said the blades came to their attention during an inspection of the pumps by the Department of Agriculture.

“He made us aware, earlier today, he said that he was checking some yesterday and found some in Ellenboro, at a Roco Station,” said Lieutenant Rothrock. “So, that led him to check some of our local stations and he found one at 74 Junction.”

It also happened at another gas station off Oak Street in Forest City.

“There is no explanation as to why someone would do this,” he said.

He said all known blades have been removed.

“If you’re pumping gas, check, look before you grab. Protect yourself however you need to,” said Rothrock.

Right now, they’re all hitting the ground running, trying to find answers.

“It’s going to take some hours of reviewing video to see if we can come up with a suspect,” stated Lt. Rothrock.

Dan O’Bryan is no stranger to 74 Junction gas station.

“This particular gas station, I’m pretty much here every single morning, because I work just two minutes down the road from here,” said O’Bryan.

He said now he’s going to double check before picking up the pump.

“I’m not surprised, but that’s definitely good to know. I’ll tell my wife about it,” said O’Bryan.

Lieutenant Rothrock said, luckily, there haven’t been any injuries. They do not know how long the blades have been there, or who is responsible, yet.

“With these times, germs and things anyway, maybe wear gloves. Until we can come up with a solid answer,” he said.

These incidents are under investigation by the Department of Agriculture.

In the meantime, police ask that you be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas.