Police warn of fake press release about Cannon Hinnant’s murder

WILSON, NC. (WFLA) – North Carolina police are warning the public about social media posts spreading false information about the shooting of a 5-year-old boy that has garnered national attention.

The Wilson Police Department shared a photo of a post that officials say was doctored seem like the police department had made a false narrative about Cannon Hinnant’s death.

“We continue to see social media posts incorrectly including the Wilson Police Department name that were NOT issued by our department.” The Wilson Police Department went on to add “Before you share a post you can check our page to see if that post is shown. If it’s not here, it’s not from us.”

The faked post alleged that the shooting was not random and included allegations of illegal actions by the boy’s father and that he was the target of the shooting.

Police say a neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, walked up to Hinnant while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder.

A GoFundMe for Hinnant recently surpassed $800,000.

