Police warn of deadly ‘gray death’ drug so powerful just touching it could be lethal

National

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- Police in one Louisiana parish are warning residents of a deadly drug so powerful that just touching it could kill you.

They’re calling this super drug “gray death.”

“The public recognizes a lot of the drugs that we deal with. This is a new one,” David Spencer, spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“Gray death” is heroin that has been cut with fentanyl, according to Spencer, and it is deadly.

“Be aware of the color. It looks like chunks of concrete,” Spencer warned.

Sheriff’s officials said that while it has likely been found in Louisiana before, it’s a first for St. Mary Parish.

“You don’t want to touch this. If it all possible, you don’t even want to put it on your hands,” Spencer said.

The drug is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Just touching the drug could kill you.

“You would really hate to see somebody innocent touch this not knowing what it is or a child touch that now knowing what it is,” Spencer added. “We just definitely just want to educate the public so they know, hey, this is a new thing.”

Officials say if you come across this drug, you should not pick it up or even touch it. Instead, you should report it to authorities.

The first sample of “gray death” in Louisiana was recently recovered from suspects from the Lake Charles area who were traveling through St. Mary Parish.

News Channel 8 in 2017 covered how Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies were on the look-out for the deadly drug.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday"

Earth Fare employees and customers react to Tampa Bay Area store closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare employees and customers react to Tampa Bay Area store closures"

Dunedin considers change to city code enforcement following lawn fines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunedin considers change to city code enforcement following lawn fines"

the Tampa Bay Lightning with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation signed a huge fan to a one day contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation signed a huge fan to a one day contract"

Couple leaves behind Irma, Maria damage for new St. Pete life, food truck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple leaves behind Irma, Maria damage for new St. Pete life, food truck business"

Tampa man's money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man's money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state"

Battleground Florida: Former Mayor Buckhorn talks 2020, impeachment and State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battleground Florida: Former Mayor Buckhorn talks 2020, impeachment and State of the Union"

Arrest made after man shot dead outside St. Pete Home Depot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made after man shot dead outside St. Pete Home Depot"

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss