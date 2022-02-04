Police video shows man shot by officer was on couch, had gun

Warning, this video features graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a Black man who was fatally shot as officers were executing a search warrant was wrapped in a blanket and displayed a handgun as they shouted at him to show his hands and get on the ground.

The city released the body camera footage Thursday after demands from activists and some state lawmakers. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that he had pointed a loaded gun “in the direction of officers,” but authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation that prompted the search warrant.

“Like the case of Breonna Taylor, the tragic killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans. This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day, Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night,” the family’s attorney, Ben Crump said, according to CBS News.