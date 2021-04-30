Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – The Los Angeles Protective League has sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, requesting a formal investigation into a tweet sent out by LeBron James.

After former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd, a Columbus police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant.

James posted a tweet with the officer’s picture and wrote, “You’re next #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

He later deleted the tweet, saying it was being used to spread hate.

FOX News reports Detective James McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, says the NBA should determine if James violated any league policies. McBride spoke on “The Ingraham Angle” this week.

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over 50 million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride told Laura Ingraham.

McBride added that, “no officer wants to take a life, but I’ll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he’s a hero.”

The NBA has not responded.