HOOVER, Ala. (WFLA) — Carlee Russell, who caused controversy after fabricating her own kidnapping, could now face jail time, according to Hoover police in a Friday press conference.

This conference came days after it was confirmed that Russell was not abducted at all, despite initial claims of a kidnapping at the hands of a man and woman who fed her crackers.

Monday, police read a statement from Russell’s attorney that said she never saw a small child before her disappearance and acted by herself.

“My client was not with anyone or in a hotel with anyone from the time she was missing,” Russell’s attorney said. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department, and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

