MANCHESTER, NH (WFLA) — New Hampshire authorities are expected to announce an update Thursday in their investigation into the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery’s disappearance made national headlines in January after the then 7-year-old was reported missing by her mother, despite not being seen in more than two years.

Officials have not provided details about what they may reveal about the investigation into Montgomery's disappearance, reports NBC Boston.

Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 while in the custody of her father, Adam Montgomery. Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, lost custody of her daughter in 2018 while struggling with substance abuse issues.

In December 2021, Manchester Police announced they had received a report of Harmony’s disappearance, spurring a multi-state missing person investigation. Less than a week later, police arrested Adam Montgomery on charges related to failing to have Harmony in his custody. He would later face additional charges while in police custody, including assault and gun charges.



Adam and Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s father and stepmother

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, was arrested in January for allegedly using food stamps meant for Harmony, despite the girl no longer living with them. She pleaded not guilty.

The child’s great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told News Nation he was worried about the child’s safety, and had warned family services the child was in danger. Montgomery, who lives in Pasco County, Florida, said he called them once when the child had a black eye and again before she was last seen in 2019.