Police: Teen killed, at least a dozen others shot at South Carolina concert

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed.

North Charleston police said in a statement that their early information is that a fight broke out during what they called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday.

North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

He told media outlets that more than a dozen people were shot. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss