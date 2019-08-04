Police: Suspect and 9 others killed, 27 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ten people are dead, including the suspect, and 27 people were injured after a shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

It is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

The suspect has been identified as a white male named Conner Betts of Bellbrook Ohio, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

A motive has not been released.

President Donald Trump tweeted about both shootings early Sunday.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted.

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

The Dayton community will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday night for the families and those who have lost their lives during the mass shooting early Sunday morning.

A location of the vigil will be announced later today.