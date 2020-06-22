Watch News Channel 8 on WTTA morning bar

LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Police surround Confederate monument after protesters try to tear it down

National

by: CNN NEWSOURCE,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA. (CNN, WTVR) — Police cars surrounded a Confederate monument in Virginia over the weekend after protesters were trying to tear it down.

Police declared an ‘unlawful assembly’ by protesters who were gathered around the monument in Richmond, Virginia.

Police said the protesters were attempting to tear the Confederate statue down.

RELATED: Protesters tear down more statues across U.S.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss