Police surround Confederate monument after protesters try to tear it down

RICHMOND, VA. (CNN, WTVR) — Police cars surrounded a Confederate monument in Virginia over the weekend after protesters were trying to tear it down.
Police declared an ‘unlawful assembly’ by protesters who were gathered around the monument in Richmond, Virginia.
Police said the protesters were attempting to tear the Confederate statue down.
